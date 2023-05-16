Developer plans to add more homes

A developer is seeking to add more than 40 homes to an existing active adult residential community targeted to individuals 55 and older.

Pulte Homes of Indiana is seeking approval from the City of Westfield to add 43 homes to the Kimblewick community that would be built on 16 acres at the southwest corner of Towne Road and West 156th Street. Jon Dobosiewicz, a land use professional with Carmel-based law firm Nelson & Frankenburger LLC representing Pulte Homes of Indiana, told the Westfield City Council during its May 8 meeting that the city had initially approved the development in 2019.

Dobosiewicz said plans are being developed to extend the 245-acre project, which he said is a Del Webb community anchored by a multi-million-dollar activity center that includes a 14,000-square-foot indoor facility, an interconnecting trail system and open space areas. A grand opening for the indoor facility, which will include a golf simulator and other amenities, is planned for later this month, Dobosiewicz said.

Under the proposal by Pulte Homes of Indiana, the company is seeking to rezone 16 acres of land that is agricultural for the second phase of the Kimblewick development.

“It should be noted that the existing amenities provided in the existing Kimblewick were designed to accommodate the potential expansion onto this subject parcel,” Dobosiewicz said.

Dobosiewicz said when the project is fully developed, it will represent a $200 million investment in Westfield. A dog park, outdoor kitchens, bocce ball and other amenities are planned, he added.

The homes are expected to average $400,000 each, according to documents filed with the city. Dobosiewicz told the council that some homes have sold for between $600,000 and $700,000.

“The proposal will continue to offer a range of homes attractive to homebuyers desiring to downsize homes,” he said.

Dobosiewicz said officials also plan to hold a neighborhood meeting this month to discuss the project. The proposal will go before the city’s Advisory Plan Commission during its 7 p.m. meeting for a public hearing June 5 at Westfield City Hall, 130 S. Penn St.

The commission will eventually make a recommendation on the project, which would then go back to the council for final approval at a future meeting, according to the city.