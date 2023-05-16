Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2023-24 schedule features variety

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes sees the 2023-24 schedule as having something for everyone.

The orchestra will present a total of 13 performances during its 48th season, beginning with its traditional patriotic concert ] July 4 at CarmelFest at Carmel Gazebo. All other CSO concerts are scheduled at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts.

“What I like about the Masterworks is there is a wonderful array of music throughout the season,” Hymes said. “Similar to this year, I programmed familiar classics like ‘Beethoven’s 7th,’ with new works like our opening piece, a commissioned work by Caroline Ahn. Our Carmel audience will hear an epic choir piece with ‘Verdi’s Requiem’ and a Charlie Chaplin silent film performed to live music. These are just some of the dynamic offerings for the 2023-24 season.”

The Holiday Pops’ two concerts will feature Broadway veteran Ben Davis and teenage vocalist Amelia Wray, who grew up in Carmel.

“Any time I can present a young, polished performer to our audience I am thrilled because I know what it means for them as they are launching their career,” Hymes said.

Other highlights include with visits by Cirque de la Symphonie and Jeans ‘N Classics in 2024,

“I know the Cirque de la Symphonie has stunning music and that the artists are equally magical and mesmerizing,” Hymes said. “This concert will be different from anything we have ever done and a spectacle for our audience. From our recent pops concerts, I know the Jeans ‘N Classics concert will be fun, upbeat and pure joy. People love this music because it is familiar, danceable, brings back memories and they know the lyrics.”

The schedule includes: Oct. 7: Masterworks 1: Modern Classics with guest artist Gabriela Martinez, piano; Oct. 22: Sounds Exciting! – Classical Kids Live: Gershwin’s Magic Key; Nov. 11: Masterworks 2: Unity, Veterans and America (selections by Coleman, Ravel, Ives and Still); Dec. 10: Holiday Pops! Featuring Indiana Ballet Conservatory and Second Presbyterian Church Choir; Jan. 27, 2024: Artistry of Cirque de la Symphonie; Jan. 28: Family Fun Concert with guest conductor Thomas Chen of Carmel High School; Feb. 10: Masterworks 3: Symphony Goes to the Movies with guest artist Francisco Fullana, violin; March 16: Masterworks 4: The Firebird & Bohemian Delight (featuring selections by Smetana, Stravinsky and Dvorak); April 13: Masterworks 5: Verdi Requiem featuring the Anderson University choirs; April 21: Side-by-Side with CHS Orchestras and May 4: Jeans ‘n Classics “Soulful” showcasing 50 years of R&B, Motown, funk, disco and pop selections.

Season tickets will be available soon at the Palladium Fifth Third Bank Box Office, 317-843-3800 or at thecenterpresents.org. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale this summer. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.