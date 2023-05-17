Fishers Life Science Park all filled up

The final 8 acres in the City of Fishers’ 70-acre Life Science and Innovation Park will be the home of a 100,000-square-foot facility appropriate for smaller life-science businesses that want to lease rather than own.

The Fishers City Council unanimously approved a resolution May 15 to transfer ownership of the parcel to developer OnPoint Innovation Park 3, LLC, an Indiana business that is affiliated with Fishers-based Mayer Najem Construction. The resolution also approves property tax breaks for the developer for the first five years after the estimated $15 million construction is complete.

The tax breaks do not include assessments on personal property that each business will bring when they move in, so the city will collect some taxes during that time frame.

Fishers Economic and Community Development Director Megan Baumgartner told the council that when this project is complete, the entire 70-acre site that the city purchased in 2021 will be fully developed.

“We’ve had an incredible amount of success,” she said, noting that the last 8 acres were a little challenging to fill, because the size didn’t work for larger companies that might want to relocate to Fishers. “(We) were excited when the developer approached us to create a space for two tenants.”

Those two tenants are Indianapolis-based Certus Medical LLC and Radiological Care Services. Between them, they will bring 81 jobs to Fishers, Baumgartner said. Both have already signed lease agreements.

Certus, a medical equipment manufacturing business, plans to lease about 13,000 square feet of the facility. RCS has signed up for 37,000 square feet. It provides cleaning and care of protective garments used by X-ray technicians and others exposed to X-rays.

According to the council’s meeting packet information, the total annual payroll between the two tenants will be no less than $5.7 million.

The remaining 50,000 square feet of the new building will be available for other tenants. Construction of the new building is expected to be complete by summer of 2025.