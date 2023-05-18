Current Publishing
Art of Wine set to return
Lost Wax to perform from 8 to 10 p.m. May 20 at Art of Wine. (Photo courtesy of Lost Wax)

Art of Wine organizers are hoping a date change brings better luck.

Held in July in previous years, the event has moved to 5 to 10 p.m. May 20 in the Carmel Arts & Design District. For various reasons, Art of Wine was canceled the previous four years.

In 2019, it was canceled because the City of Carmel was under extreme heat warnings, making it a bit dangerous to have people drinking alcohol instead of cold nonalcoholic beverages. The event was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic was canceled last year for a different reason.

“In 2022, we had hoped to bring the event back, but on the day of the event, severe weather warnings were issued throughout the state of Indiana, including Carmel, and several of the wineries who had booked a spot on Main Street let us know early in the day that they would not be traveling to an event that was likely to be canceled due to severe storms,” said Anne O’Brien, City of Carmel community relations. “Ironically, those storms never materialized, but due to the warnings and the multiple cancellations, we decided to cancel the event in its entirety. We are hoping that by moving the event to a date earlier in the year, we can avoid extreme heat and dangerous storms. “

Lost Wax will perform on the main stage from 8 to 10 p.m. Lost Wax specializes in a unique mashup music style that fuses pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B from six decades of hits. Local acoustic bands will perform throughout the festival from 4 to 8 p.m. All bands are Carmel PorchFest alums.

There will be 12 Indiana wineries on-site represented on the wine tasting ticket.

There will be several local food vendors available, including 317 Charcuterie, Rita’s Italian Ice, Aunt Jean’s Kettle corn and Kernel’s Gourmet popcorn. Joe’s Butcher Shop is offering grab-and-go sandwich options. Bier Brewery will sell beer.

For more, visit CarmelArtofWine.com.


