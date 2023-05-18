Noblesville Mayor’s Youth Council creates downtown herb garden

Members of the Noblesville Mayor’s Youth Council have created an herb garden and art display in downtown Noblesville.

The herb garden, which includes mint, basil and oregano, is free for public use and can be found in the south alley. The youth council partnered with the city, Keep Noblesville Beautiful, Nickel Plate Arts, Noblesville Schools, the Indiana Peony Festival and the Hamilton East Public Library to create the herb garden and art display.

Noblesville High School senior Tyler Ashby came up with the idea during a trip last summer to Glasgow, Scotland.

“There was an old library card catalog that was filled with plants. I thought, ‘This would be something nice to have in downtown Noblesville that would be manageable for the Mayor’s Youth Council to do, something that will be here after I go to Bloomington for school in a couple months,’” Ashby said. “I brought it up, the council liked the idea, and I reached out (to) the group in Glasgow to share how they inspired us.”

The old display case was donated by the library, while the art portion was designed by Noblesville High School Art Club members, according to the city.

“I gave them the theme of the courthouse, peonies and for it to be uniquely Noblesville,” Ashby said. “That’s the inspiration behind it and I think it looks great.”

Mayor Chris Jensen commended students for their work on the downtown project.

“I love spending time with our future leaders and the energy and love they have for Noblesville,” Jensen said. “I want to thank Tyler Ashby for his leadership on this project, and all of the youth council members who have worked to leave a lasting impact on our community.”

Twenty-five high school students and two middle school students are a part of the youth council for 2022-23. Once a student joins the Noblesville Mayor’s Youth Council, they continue to be a member through high school unless they decide to leave the program, city spokesman Robert Herrington said.

The council’s role is to advise the mayor “on issues relevant to youth, learn about municipal government and the importance of civic participation, and discuss and educate their peers on council initiatives,” according to the city’s website.

Members of the youth council are also tasked with performing community outreach, volunteering with local organizations and organizing service projects relating primarily to youth, according to the city. The herb garden is a Noblesville Mayor’s Youth Council legacy project that will be passed down and maintained through the years by future youth council members, officials said.