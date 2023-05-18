Runner continues streak at Grand Run

Emily Doss has quite a running streak going.

Doss will complete two years of running at least 1 mile a day when she runs in the 10K in Westfield Welcome’s Grand Run, which starts May 29 at Grand Park Sports Complex.

“I signed up to celebrate the two years and to have a fun run,” she said.

The Noblesville resident is a part of Streakers International. Once a runner hits one year of running 1 mile each day, they can be part of the club.

Doss started with a challenge to run from Memorial Day to July 4 that she saw in Runners’ World.

“I did that and just kept going,” she said. “There are some people who have done 20 to 30 years of the steak. I don’t know if I’ll make it that far.”

Doss, 36, said she usually runs 2 and 5 miles per day. She often runs with her children as Zeke, 8, rides his bike and she pushes daughter Tatum, 4, in a stroller.

“It’s just a good stress reliever,” said Doss, a physical therapist assistant at Riverview Health. “I love being outside and like checking out all the different scenery and running in different places, trails, roads, wherever. It’s just a good way to clear your mind to get rid of stress.”

She did run through a mild case of COVID-19 a little more than a year ago. Running was therapeutic when she had to deal with her father Mark Carter’s death in March 2022.

Doss was a cheerleader at Ball State University and began running after graduating in 2009.

“My kids like to do it with me,” Doss said. “It’s getting exercise and being a good role model for them. My husband (Adam) isn’t a runner, but he will bike with us occasionally.”

Doss typically runs half marathon or 10K races. She runs in her neighborhood or on the Midland Trail. Before the Grand Run, she is competing on an 11-member relay of 200 miles with friends from the running community in Rhode Island. She said she will end up running about 21 miles.

The 10K and half marathon begins at 7 a.m., followed by the 5K at 7:30 a.m. A Kids Run will start at 8:30 a.m.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/grand-run,