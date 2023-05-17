Noblesville High School senior receives youth service award

A Noblesville High School senior is the recipient of the Hamilton County Youth Service award.

Nicole Liu received the award during a May 9 ceremony at the Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center that also came with a $1,000 scholarship. She is a member of the Peonies Club, the Noblesville High School literary magazine, Key Club, the Noblesville Mayor’s Youth Council, New Dimension Varsity Show Choir, Miller Mentors, DECA and VOICE Indiana, officials said.

Liu said she considers her work with VOICE Indiana, a grassroots organization that encourages teens to lead tobacco-free lifestyles, as her biggest accomplishment. VOICE has provided her with opportunities to advocate for better tobacco control policies by speaking to lawmakers, schools and the media, she said.

“Too often ‘big tobacco’ targets vulnerable populations like teens,” Liu said. “VOICE has given me a platform to stand up against their harmful marketing campaigns.”

Five other students from Hamilton County were also nominated for the award by their school’s counseling department and will each receive a $300 scholarship. Those nominees were Liam Courtney from Carmel High School; Victoria Chambers from Hamilton Heights High School; Mrithula Mukkani Karunamurthy from Hamilton Southeastern High School; Jacquellynne Bates from Sheridan High School; and Isabella Grady from Westfield High School.

“We are proud of each of the applicants that have chosen to lead a drug free lifestyle and contribute their time to help make positive changes in the lives of others,” said Monica Greer, executive director of the Hamilton County Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs.