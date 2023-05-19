Carmel High School team finishes in Top 10 nationally in competition debut

A team from Carmel High School made its Wharton Global High School Investment Competition debut a special one.

The team, JADE Co., finished in the top 10 April 22 after its presentation at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia.

CHS sophomore Melody Meng started the team of six in August 2022.

Meng said the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition involves creating a strategy for a client selected by Wharton that fits its preferences and financial goals. The competition began with a 10-week trading period, then three rounds of selection. There were 5,000 teams at the start, then the next cut was to 1,470 teams.

“We started with writing a midterm and final report to submit to Wharton, which determines the 55 teams that move up to the semifinal round,” Meng said. “Next, we created a 10-minute video discussing our strategy, and from this, 10 teams are determined that will move on to the Global Finale.”

From the 10 finalists, the judges select the top three and a champion.

The CHS team didn’t make the top three. No other places in the top 10 were announced.

“The most valuable part of the competition is undeniably my teammates,” Meng said. “Each one of my team members did their best, and I am extremely proud of their efforts. From this, I learned to play to each person’s strengths in order to maximize the efficiency of our hard work and become a better team leader.

Meng plans to form a school club for business-oriented students for grades 10-12 in the 2023-24 school year.

“While an important part of the club will be competing in Wharton Global High School Investment Competition, I hope to be able to provide other educational opportunities related to investment for all club members to benefit from,” Meng said.

Those interested in the club should contact Meng at t4talk2003@yahoo.com, with the subject line of Wharton Competition.