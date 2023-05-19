Current Publishing
Road closure in Zionsville

Zionsville Community, Road Construction
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close 96th Street May 23 through the 25 for road paving under the Interstate 465 bridge, east of Zionsville Road.

The detours during the road paving are Zionsville Road, 86th Street, and Michigan Road.


