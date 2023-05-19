Road closure in Zionsville 0 By Current Publishing on May 19, 2023 Zionsville Community, Road Construction The Indiana Department of Transportation will close 96th Street May 23 through the 25 for road paving under the Interstate 465 bridge, east of Zionsville Road. The detours during the road paving are Zionsville Road, 86th Street, and Michigan Road. More Headlines Fishers police respond to tort claim notice Zionsville Plan Commission reviews plan for Hy-Vee gas station Lawrence Council authorizes attorney to respond to court filing Nature Connection: Geist Park offers a quiet green space for a short escape Updated information on new trash/recycling in Zionsville Zionsville Plan Commission approves plan for Hoosier Village expansion Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) *First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe toBreaking NewsEntertainmentFood/DiningMorning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime)Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank.By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact