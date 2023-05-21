Snapshot: Egyptian ambassador visits Fishers

Current Publishing
Egyptian ambassador and consul-general in Chicago and the Midwest Dr. Sameh Aboulenein met with Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness and others May 12. Fishers developer Hossam Wanas was among those involved in the visit, and said the visiting dignitary toured the Alhuda Islamic Center in Fishers, which includes Egyptian building materials. During the meeting with Fadness, Wanas said they talked about building relationships and fostering business connections between Fishers and Egypt. Pictured from left are Hatem Mekky, Assistant Director of Engineering with the City of Fishers, Hossam Wanas, CEO of Wanas Group and CityWalk, Ambassador Aboulenein, Mayor Scott Fadness, and Dr. Hassan Aly, the ambassador’s assistant. (Photo courtesy of Hossam Wanas)


