McCordsville native receives Navy award

A 2009 Mt. Vernon High School graduate and McCordsville native was named the 2022 Sailor of the Year for Naval Education and Training Command during a May 11 ceremony at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Naval Diver 1st Class Chase McCain serves as a leading petty officer for Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center in Panama City Beach, Fla.

“He was one of four finalists who competed for the title, rising through several competitions to represent the top achievers from a pool of thousands of military members within the MyNavy HR Force Development domain,” according to an announcement from the U.S. Navy.

McCain is responsible for supervising high-risk instructors and officers, enlisted and international students in all facets of military diving, according to the announcement. As the duty Recompression Chamber Supervisor, he supervises hyperbaric chamber treatments on Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center staff and students.

“Serving as a leading petty officer at (Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center) has truly been the most rewarding tour of my career thus far,” McCain said. “I’ve had the unique opportunity to lead and develop not only officer, enlisted and international students, but junior instructors as well.”

Rear Admiral Pete Garvin praised the group of finalists.

“While we can only select one of these fine shipmates to be NETC’s Sailor of the Year, the close competition at this level is a testament to all of them, to their professionalism and dedication,” he said. “They truly embody what it means to serve in the United States Navy.”

McCain has been selected for advancement to chief petty officer and will be pinned in the fall.

He is married to Chandler McCain.