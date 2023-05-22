Zionsville Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director 

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce named Mike Hanlon its new executive director on May 22.

A Zionsville resident, Hanlon will begin his new role June 5. He replaces Allyson Gutwein, who left the chamber in April after accepting the position of executive director of the Boone County Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

As executive director, Hanlon’s responsibilities include driving economic growth, fostering collaboration and advocating for the success of Zionsville Chamber of Commerce members.

Hanlon will be responsible for overseeing the chamber’s daily operations and will work closely with the board of directors and staff to execute the organization’s strategic priorities.

Prior to joining the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, Hanlon served as the executive director of USO Indiana, a nonprofit to help Indiana’s military service members stay connected to family, home and country throughout their service. He managed daily operations, led fundraising efforts and established strong relationships across the state while with USO Indiana.

“As a nearly 15-year resident of Zionsville, I am honored and excited to join the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce as executive director,” Hanlon stated. “I care deeply about the success of our community and look forward to collaborating with our members, community leaders and key organizations to foster a nurturing business environment to drive economic growth and promote the well-being of our vibrant community.”

Hanlon has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science in communication studies from Northwestern University. He also is a Certified Fundraising Executive and an active Association of Fundraising Professionals Indiana Chapter member.

“The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce is delighted to welcome Mike as our new Executive Director,” stated Angela Upchurch, board president of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce.

Hanlon and his family are active in the Zionsville community and his children attend Zionsville Community Schools.