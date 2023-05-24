CrossRoads Church set to hold Popcorn and Punchlines

Rhonda Corey has enjoyed performing at CrossRoads Church at Westfield’s comedy events.

“I love the heart of the church,” Corey said of CrossRoads. “They just love to give to the community. My heart, too, is to be part of giving back to the community and welcoming them to the church atmosphere.”

CrossRoads Church at Westfield’s Popcorn and Punchlines Free Comedy Showcase is set for 7 p.m. June 2 at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St., in Westfield. The family-friendly event is free.

This is the second event in which Corey has coordinated the comedians. She won a Clean Comedy Challenge of 22 comedians in Chicago in 2018.

Corey and the other seven comedians are part of the Christian Comedy Association. Corey, from Warwick, R.I., said all the comedians will be in the area for a CCA convention, which starts June 5 in Fishers.

Two comedians, Mike James and Brian Kohatsu, are from Arizona. The other comedians are June Colson from Kentucky; Michele VanDusen from Oklahoma; Chris Ruppe from North Carolina; Dorie McLemore, Texas; and Leslie Rob from Virginia.

Colson holds the title as 2020’s Nashville Clean Comedy champion.

“It’s fun to get together and perform together, so it’s fun for us as well,” Corey said.

Corey said the performance is expected to be approximately 90 minutes. She said the IMMI Conference is large enough to accommodate a larger audience.

“I also produce a Funny Together Tour for churches, so I think all these comics on this show are part of that or will be,” Corey said. “It’s usually three national comedians and we do a tour of churches.”

Popcorn and Punchlines is part of CrossRoads Church’s For Our Neighbor strategy to meet, know, enjoy and serve the people of the community, CrossRoads Lead Pastor Eric Lohe said. Pizza and Punchlines was hosted by CrossRoads in February at Westfield High School.

For more, visit crchurch.org/for-our-neighbor/big-events.