Noblesville announces summer concert series

The Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the performers for its Thursday night summer concert and Concert at the Commons series.

Both series are presented free to the public. Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy live music in the parks, according to the city.

The Summer Concert Series will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays in June and July at Dillon Park, 6001 Edenshall Lane, while the Concert at the Commons series will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday evenings at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St.

“We are excited to continue to provide free live music at Dillon Park and Federal Hill Commons throughout the summer. I believe we have two great lineups that provide our residents and guests with a wide variety of musical genres and tribute bands,” Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett stated. “The Noblesville Summer Concert Series is the longest running series of its kind in Hamilton County and it along with the Concerts at the Commons Series are one of our most popular parks events.”

The weekly Summer Concert Series will kick off June 8, while Federal Hill Commons will host eight free concerts between June 10 and September 23. Below is a list of events:

Summer Concert Series:

June 8 – Cosmic Situation

June 15 – Roughouse

June 22 – Jai Baker 3

June 29 – Not Your Average Boy Band

July 6 – Groove Smash

July 13 – The Toons

July 20 – Hairbangers Ball

Concert at the Commons:

June 10 – The Eagles Project (Eagles tribute)

June 24 – Shoot to Thrill (AC/DC tribute)

July 8 – Crush (Bon Jovi tribute)

July 15 – No Fences (Garth Brooks tribute)

Aug. 12 – Chicago Rewired (Chicago tribute)

Aug. 26 – Earth to Mars (Bruno Mars tribute)

Sept. 9 – American English (Beatles tribute)

Sept. 23 – Trippin Billies (Dave Matthews Band tribute)

For more about Noblesville Parks’ events and programs, visit noblesvilleparks.org.