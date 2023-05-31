Noblesville man arrested for allegedly firing 5 gunshots into Carmel home

A Noblesville man has been arrested after allegedly firing five gunshots into a Carmel home on May 28.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police initially responded to the home, which was being used as a short-term rental at the time, in the 3300 block of Eden Village Place after 9 a.m. when the renter reported a man banging on the back glass door with a yellow notepad in his left hand and a black handgun in his right hand. The renter told police the man was mumbling, “Give me her number,” and that he pointed the gun at the renter’s head.

As the suspect left, the renter got a video of him speeding away in a black Ford SUV without a license plate.

According to the affidavit, the renter contacted the homeowner and asked if she knew who would have shown up at the house with a gun. She said she suspected Andrew Bryant, 50, of Noblesville. The renter looked Bryant up on Facebook and identified him as the suspect.

When the homeowner returned to the house after 8:30 p.m., she found a bullet hole in a front window and called police. Investigators found five bullet holes and two spent shell casings in the street. While canvassing the area, police learned gunshots had been heard at approximately 5 p.m.

Police found a vehicle matching the one in the renter’s video at Bryant’s home. They also discovered shell casings on the floorboard matching those at the crime scene and a handgun loaded with the same type of ammunition in the house, the affidavit stated.

Bryant has been charged with criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. He remains in the Hamilton County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at crimetips.org. Reference CPD case number 23-37751.