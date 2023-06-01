Memories on Main fundraiser benefits Alzheimer’s Association

Memories on Main, a community fundraising event in downtown Zionsville to raise funds for a special cause, is set for June 22.

The event is a do-it-yourself fundraiser to bring together small local businesses on Main Street to support and raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association.

This will be the second year of the event.

Mark Wallis, director of community relations at Grand Brook Memory Care of Zionsville, organized the fundraiser.

“Raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association is a cause that is very near and dear to me,” Wallis said. “Having worked in senior care for 20 years, I’ve seen the everyday impact that dementia and Alzheimer’s have on families.”

A number of local businesses will donate a portion of their sales, hold raffles, or will have special promotions throughout the day for the fundraiser.

“Foundations Chiropractic in Zionsville said they will be donating $20 for every new patient for the entire month of June,” said Laura Forbes, communications director at the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Each business does it a little differently.”

Last year’s inaugural event raised $7,302 and had nearly 20 local businesses participate. The goal this year is $10,000.

“Last year, the owner of Robert Goodman Jewelers said he would shave his head if we raised $5,000,” Forbes said. “We ended up surpassing that amount, so we beat our goal, which was awesome, and he did shave his head.”

Wallis said this year the Curious Squirrel Bookshop in Zionsville will have a display with children’s books about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and a storytime session.

“A really cute children’s book titled ‘The Remember Balloons’ will be read during a storytime to help kids understand the disease better,” he said. “It’s a very touching story.”

Besides raising money for the cause, Memories on Main also helps raise awareness of the disease and the impact it has on families and communities by providing information about the Alzheimer’s Association at the event.

“In every business that is participating, we will have resources for the Alzheimer’s Association and how to get in contact with them,” Wallis said. “The Alzheimer’s Association will have an information table at the event as well.”

The participating businesses are:

Applegate Dillman Elder Law

Blooms by Dragonfly

Cobblestone

Curious Squirrel Bookshop

CV Art & Frame

Fivethirty Home

Foundations Chiropractic

Frances + Parke

Greek’s Pizzeria

Indiana Hearing

Jewel Box Jewelers

Midwest Jewelers & Estate Buyers

My Sugar Pie

Roasted in the Village

Robert Goodman Jewelers

Zionsville Bake Shop

Zionsville Eyecar e

For more, visit memoriesonmain.org.