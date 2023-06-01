Noblesville Schools recognizes Miller Ambassador graduates

Noblesville Schools has recognized 21 new members who have graduated as Miller Ambassadors as part of the district’s community engagement program.
“The Noblesville community is such a strong supporter of our schools and I want to
thank all of our Miller Ambassadors for making the commitment to learn more about
us and what makes us so special,” said Marnie Cooke, executive director of
marketing and communications. “We love engaging with the community and having
this opportunity to share the why and how behind what we do.”
Miller Ambassadors is a year-long learning experience for community leaders and
district parents representing their schools, Cooke said. Those who participate in the program are exposed to all aspects of running a school district, including academics, business management, student services, and operations with the goal of providing a better understanding of Noblesville Schools, she added.
The following 21 individuals were recognized by the district:
- Scott Baldwin
- Lindsey Bennett
- Shawn Blades
- Marne Burkett
- Katie Flannagan
- Tom Gang
- Ariane Haile
- Jana Hile
- Ethan Hoover
- Jordan Huffman
- Janet Leonard
- Matt Light
- Paul Mumaw
- Jennifer Orr
- Bret Richardson
- Bill Russo
- Amanda Sheets
- Connor Sullivan
- Kelsey Sweet
- Pooja Thakkar
- Jessica Tomasino
Applications for the class of 2024 will open this summer. For more, visit noblesvilleschools.org/millerambassadors.