Boone County Councilwoman dies after found in pool

A Boone County councilwoman died after being found unresponsive June 4 in her swimming pool.

First responders were called to the home of Boone County Council Vice President Marcia Wilhoite on the afternoon of June 4 on a possible drowning. Wilhoite was pronounced deceased at the hospital. 

Wilhoite was found unresponsive in her swimming pool upon arrival, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. Life-saving measures were performed. 

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play but continues to investigate.

Wilhoite had served on the council since 2005. She also was secretary of the Boone County Redevelopment Commission; was a member of the Boone County REMC board of directors; and was a member of the Boone County Solid Waste Board. She was an at-large member on the council. 

 


