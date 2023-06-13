Spark!Fishers offers two free community concerts

Fishers residents love their concerts, and the Spark!Fishers festival gives them two opportunities to celebrate music, along with everything else that makes Fishers a great place to live.

Fishers Parks and Recreation Director Marissa Deckert said Jukebox Luke will kick off the Spark!Fishers celebration June 20 with a free concert starting at 7 p.m. at the Nickel Plate Amphitheater in downtown Fishers.

Jukebox Luke is new to the Nickel Plate Amphitheater, Deckert said. It is a Bloomington-based band that plays throughout the region, she said. It’s a cover band that plays well-known songs from a variety of eras.

“You’ll hear all of the classics that you know, new and old,” she said. “It will span the ages of teenagers up to our senior community. You will hear songs that you recognize.”

Another concert, set for June 23, also starts at 7 p.m. at the Nickel Plate Amphitheater. The performer had not been confirmed by Current’s deadline and will be announced by the city at a later time.

Deckert said the community’s free concerts are very popular and generally draw up to 4,000 audience members. In addition to the music, the city arranges to have food trucks on site, along with alcohol vendors, ice cream, snacks and treats, and games for the whole family to enjoy.

“So, you can come participate even if you’re not participating in the main party,” she said.