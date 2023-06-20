Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Visiting the Chena River near Fairbanks, Alaska

Column: Visiting the Chena River near Fairbanks, Alaska

0
By on Travel

Today, in our continuing tour of Alaska, we travel along the Chena River near Fairbanks, learning about the native culture and what developed from it.

Fairbanks is in central Alaska, about 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle. Most scholars believe the surrounding area was first populated approximately 12,000 years ago by Athabaskans, descendants of people who had crossed what was then a land bridge between Siberia and what is now Alaska. Athabaskans were the original people of the Alaskan interior. They were semi-nomadic, hunting caribou and moose, trapping small animals and catching salmon in fish wheels. They established semi-permanent settlements, typically along a river, and domesticated dogs, which they used for transportation and hunting. Today, about 16.000 Athabaskans live in Alaska.

In the early 1950s, Jim Binkley, whose father had established an Alaskan freight-hauling business, built a paddlewheel boat named Discovery in his backyard and started giving tours on the Chena River from a spot near Fairbanks. Today, descendants of Binkley operate three boats on the Chena River. The newest, Discovery III, has a capacity of 900 people. Three-hour tours provide information about the area, including its original people and wildlife. The boats stop at the Trail Breaker Kennel along the river, where the widower and daughter of the late Susan Butcher, who won the Iditarod race four times, demonstrate how their sled dogs are trained. The boat also stops for an extended visit at the Chena Village, a re-created Athabaskan village, complete with reindeer (domesticated caribou). Athabaskan guides talk about the lifestyle of their ancestors and demonstrate such things as how to prepare salmon caught in a fish wheel for the winter and how to survive when the temperature gets as low as 60 degrees below zero. Visitors can speak with the guides and observe dogs from Susan Butcher’s Trail Breaker Kennel.


More Headlines

Column: Lean in on italics for emphasis Hamilton Southeastern overcomes hurdles en route to successful season Column: Celebrate with Carmel Pride this month AGES Band concert to raise funds for those displaced by Timber Creek fire Fishers announced $120M plan for South Street developments
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact