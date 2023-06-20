Night & Day diversions – June 20, 2023

‘Beauty & the Beast’

“Beauty & the Beast” runs through July 9 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Godspell’

Carmel Community Players’ Rising Star production of “Godspell” runs through June 25 at the Ivy Tech Noblesville Auditorium. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Feinstein’s Presents: Dueling Pianos” at 6:30 p.m. June 21 at Feinstein’s cabaret in Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. “Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. June. 22. For more, visit feinsteinhc.com.

‘Boeing Boeing’

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “Boeing Boeing” will be presented from June 21 to July 1 at the Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

‘Newsies Jr.’

Jr. Civic Theatre presents “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” from June 23-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

‘Music of Three Centuries’

The Indiana Wind Symphony will play alongside high school performers in a free outdoor concert at 6:30 p.m. June 24 at the Carmel Gazebo. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

‘The Music of Harry Potter’

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present “The Music of Harry Potter” at 8 p.m. June 23-24 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Comedy at the Cat

Comedy at the Cat, featuring comedian Dave Dugan, Troy Davis and CoLee Reyes, is set for 7:30 p.m. June 24 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘Revue!’

The Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program’s “Revue!” is set for 6 and 8 p.m. June 26 at the Studio Theatre at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.