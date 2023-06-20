Fishers woman competes to raise funds for Homes for Wounded Warriors

A Fishers woman and an Indianapolis man have made it to the quarterfinals of a national competition that benefits Homes For Wounded Warriors.

Torrey Loftus of Fishers said the competition is an annual contest that offers female and male athletes the opportunity to become the next Ms. and Mr. Health and Fitness. The winners will be featured on the covers of Muscle and Fitness magazines, and each will receive a $20,000 grand prize.

The competition is based on votes that the competitors receive, Loftus said. People can vote for the athlete of their choice every 24 hours for free, and they can vote anytime by donating to Homes for Wounded Warriors. Each dollar counts as a vote.

Loftus said that Matt Newmann of Indianapolis, who owns the Crossfit box that she attends, also is in the quarterfinals.

Voting for the quarterfinals round ends June 22. The semifinals round runs through June 29, and the finals run through July 6. The winners will be announced July 13.

“I’m excited to have made it to the Quarterfinals and also really nervous because I have no idea what I will be up against,” Loftus said. “It has been a lot of fun to be in the competition with my friend and owner of Dog Fight Fitness & Barbell Club, and I imagine it is probably unusual to have two people from the same box (gym) to have made it to the quarterfinals.”

Loftus said she’s passionate about donations going toward Homes for Wounded Warriers.

“I’m a social worker and have been working with veterans for the last 15 years,” she said. “I also volunteer for the Humane Society for Hamilton County, so if I win, I am going to donate to their Pets Healing Vets program.”

To vote for Loftus, visit mshealthandfitness.com/2023/torrey-lof.