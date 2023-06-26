‘A bigger bang’: Noblesville gears up for multi-event Fourth of July

Noblesville is gearing up for another festive Fourth of July with the return of its annual Fireworks Festival featuring a parade, live music and fireworks show.

The longtime event will kick off at 4 p.m. with the Stars and Stripes Forever parade through downtown Noblesville with a theme centered on Hamilton County’s bicentennial celebration, city spokesman Robert Herrington said. The parade route is the same as in previous years and will begin on 16th Street, proceed to Logan Street up to 9th Street before going down Monument Street, Herrington said.

Former Noblesville mayors John Distlear, Dennis Redick and Mary Sue Rowland will serve as grand marshals for the parade this year.

The Noblesville Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks display is the longest continuously running celebration in central Indiana and has become an annual tradition in Noblesville since 1997. The free Fireworks Festival will take place at Forest Park, 701 Cicero Rd., from 6 to 10 p.m. and will include attractions such as inflatables, a trackless train, balloon twisters and face painting in the Kids Zone.

A designated area for teenagers also will have age-appropriate inflatables, Spyder bungee jump and a rock wall, according to the city. Guests 18 and older will have the opportunity to enjoy axe throwing, while a beer garden will also be available during the event.

“We are excited to observe our bicentennial during another spectacular Fourth of July celebration,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “This is always a fun day for my family and our residents, and this year will be even more special as we celebrate 200 wonderful years in our community. This event wouldn’t be possible without the support of a dedicated team of volunteers, employees, sponsors and partners.”

Guests also can enjoy live music by The Flying Toasters, who will perform on the main stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The festivities will culminate with the annual fireworks show that will begin at 10 p.m., according to the city.

Amber Mink, assistant parks director with the City of Noblesville, said the festival will also have food trucks and a continuous trolley to take people from the parking lot at Noblesville High School to the park. A limited number of parking passes will be available for the public to park inside the park, Mink said.

Forest Park will also have a designated VIP section, where families and friends can purchase tables for the evening, according to the city. The tables offer up-close seating to the live music performance and a good view of the fireworks.

VIP table groups can bring their own food and drinks, participate in a table-decorating contest and will have access to separate VIP restrooms, according to the city. The tables, which cost $160, can hold eight people and can be reserved by visiting noblesvillefireworksfestival.com.

Mink said the Fourth of July celebration, which will also feature a DJ, is a good way for the community to come together and noted that the fireworks display will be different in comparison to previous years.

“There will be more of the higher-level fireworks rather than the grass-level fireworks,” Mink said. “We have higher displays, and it will be a few minutes longer and it will be a little bit (of a) bigger bang.”

If you go: