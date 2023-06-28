Current Publishing
Carmelfest: Freedom walk/run returns July 4

By Shelly Gattlieb

The CarmelFest Freedom Walk/Run will be held July 4 beginning and ending at Carmel High School, 520 East Main St.

With a route that includes a portion of the Monon Trail, runners and walkers will experience generally flat terrain with a few small hills. Two water stations will be located along the course.

Options include a 5-mile run and 1.5-mile walk, and awards will be given for the 5-mile event. The top three males and top three females overall will be recognized, as well as the top three in each age group. There will also be a kids run for children 10 and under, which is free and does not require pre-registration. All children who participate in the kids run will receive a complimentary popsicle and post-race snacks.

Registration costs $35 on race day. The run and walk will both begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m. Parking will be available at CHS and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the race or volunteer at the event may register at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Carmel/CarmelFestFreedomRunWalk. Financial support may also be given through the website, with all donations going to CarmelFest. Pre-race packets may be picked up at Runners Forum, 620 Station Drive from 2 to 7 p.m. July 3 or at CHS from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. July 4.


