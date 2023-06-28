Carmelfest: Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival name returns

The CarmelFest music lineup returns under a familiar brand.

CarmelFest chair Steve Krusie said the Rotary Club of Carmel has renewed the registered trademark for Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival, a name used in the past for part of the music lineup at the two-day event. The name launched in 2017 when an event previously known as Guitars and Stars was rebranded as Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival.

This year, the Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival brand will be used for all musical acts.

“We’re going to start implementing that this year and calling the two stages at Carter Green and Gazebo as part of the Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival at CarmelFest,” Krusie said.

Krusie said conversations are ongoing within the Rotary Club to determine if Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival should continue to be part of CarmelFest or if the club should use it separately and create an additional fundraiser.

CarmelFest is the Rotary Club of Carmel’s primary fundraiser for presenting grants to local organizations and nonprofits.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 CarmelFest. The name was forgotten when it came time to stage the 2021 and 2022 festivals.

“After the pandemic, I came in as the chair and I wasn’t involved in all this earlier,” Krusie said. “The renewal for the trademark came up (earlier this year) and I thought it was interesting. Because of the lateness of it, we just decided now to let it fall under the CarmelFest umbrella and that’s how we’ll start working with it. If it can grow beyond that, that is a conversation to be had, but not before this year’s CarmelFest.”

Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival Schedule

Carter Green

July 3

1 to 2:30 p.m.: Nauti Yachtys

3 to 4:15 p.m.: The Beatless

4:45 to 6 p.m.: Phone Club

Phone Club 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Pushing Daisy’s Band

8:15 to 9:30 p.m.: Huckleberry Funk

July 4

12 to 1:45 p.m.: My Yellow Rickshaw

2:15 to 3:45 p.m.: Tommy Baldwin

4:15 to 5:45 p.m.: The Wonderlands

6:15 to 7:30 p.m.: Dude!

8 to 9:30 p.m.: Sadie Johnson

Gazebo

July 3

1 to 2:30 p.m.: CarmelFest Has Talent

3 to 4 p.m.: Allison Victoria

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Jeff Day

6 to 7 p.m.: Kara Cole

8 to 9:30 p.m.: Indiana Wind Symphony

July 4