Authorities investigate double drowning in Zionsville

Tragedy struck a Zionsville neighborhood July 10 when two people drowned in a pool.

The drowning victims were Roland Lucian, 74, of Zionsville, and Patricia Mock, 68, who was visiting from Brazoria, Texas.

A 911 call reported two individuals unresponsive in a pool at 277 Larkspur Ct., Zionsville, at approximately 3:30 p.m. July 10. Upon arrival, first responders discovered the victims had already been pulled from the pool by one of Lucian’s two daughters.

Lucian and Mock were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and are under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the double drowning, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Assisting agencies were the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Zionsville Police Department, Zionsville Fire Department, and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.


