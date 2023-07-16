Westfield schools, ISU to offer MBA program

Westfield Washington Schools and Indiana State University are partnering to offer an in-person Master of Business Administration program starting this fall.

The Professional MBA program, which is open to all Hamilton County residents, will be held in person on Thursday evenings at Westfield Washington Schools’ central office. It will be led by a faculty member from Indiana State University’s Scott College of Business.

Applications are being accepted by Indiana State University for its first cohort of Professional MBA students through the 21-month program, which costs around $30,000 and represents an all-inclusive fee. The program is open to individuals who have an undergraduate degree and have five or more years of professional work experience.

“The Scott College of Business is committed to providing a distinct student-centered education in our Professional MBA program that combines world-class faculty with individualized career development and coaching to help professionals advance in business. Strong community collaborations make this possible and we are proud to serve the Indianapolis area,” said Terry Daugherty, dean of the Scott College of Business at Indiana State University.

Under the program that begins Sept. 7, students will take two courses per term with classes being offered from 5:30 to 10 p.m. once a week. Classes would alternate from one week to the next, according to ISU, which will assist students with registration and textbook delivery.

Joshua Andrews, spokesman for Westfield Washington Schools, said each cohort will receive a customized educational experience centered around the professional experiences and goals of the students in the program. Ten-week terms will be offered in the fall, spring and late spring/summer.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Indiana State University to offer our local communities a chance to continue their professional development at such a high level right here at home. With the state’s fastest growing cities and many professionals looking to advance their career in Hamilton County, we know that this partnership will be beneficial to our county’s workforce development and economic stability for many years to come,” said Lindsay Tomamichel, director of college, careers and strategic initiatives for Westfield Washington Schools.

Westfield Washington Schools will host an informal information session at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Westfield Washington Schools’ central office community board room, 19500 Tomlinson Rd., Suite B. To RSVP, visit indianastate.edu/westfield.

For more information or to register for the Professional MBA program, visit

indstate.edu/business/mba/promba.