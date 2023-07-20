Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Edward Rose celebrates 70K apartments with completion of unit in Carmel
Edward Rose celebrates 70K apartments with completion of unit in Carmel
Edward Rose & Sons associates and employees celebrate the company’s 70,000th apartment units during a July 13 ceremony at the Avant II Apartments in Carmel. (Photo by Edward Redd)

Edward Rose celebrates 70K apartments with completion of unit in Carmel

0
By on Carmel Business Local

Edward Rose & Sons reached a milestone on July 13. The company celebrated its 70,000th apartment unit built during a ceremony at Avant II Apartments at 12950 Old Meridian St. in Carmel.

Warren Rose, president and CEO of Edward Rose and Sons, said the company was founded in 1921 by his grandfather, Edward Rose. Since then, the company has developed more than 140 properties in the Midwest and neighboring states.

The 70,000th unit presented a good opportunity to celebrate the Carmel-based company’s years of achievements, Warren Rose said.

“In the past we hadn’t really celebrated these milestones,” he said. “We’re one of the top owners in the country, and it’s a convenient spot to really reflect on the achievements.”

Avant II Apartments is a 96-unit development that includes an outdoor pool, gym, green space with fire pits and indoor lounge areas.

“Reaching this milestone is really just a crowning achievement for my team,” Warren Rose said. “I’m proud of their achievements and all the incredible work it takes to put together something like this.”

Learn more at EdwardRose.com.


More Headlines

Smoky Row Athletic Club ‘closed indefinitely’ after repeated health code violations  Lawrence council discusses ongoing court case Fishers resident pitches business on TV show Night & Day diversions – July 18, 2023 Art appreciation: Sale of late Carmel teacher’s paintings to benefit EmilyStrong Foundation Blue Star service: Lawrence honors active-duty military members with banners
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact