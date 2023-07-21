Current Publishing
Tony Bennett performing at the Palladium in May 2019. (Photo courtesy of Center for the Performing Arts)

Songbook Hall of Famer Tony Bennett dies

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett, famous for his Great American Songbook  pieces, died July 21 at his New York City home at the age of 96.

The Carmel-based Center for the Performing Arts released the following statement:

“Today we mourn and celebrate the amazing life of Tony Bennett, one of the finest singers of his generation and an American icon who passed away this morning at age 96. His golden voice thrilled Palladium audiences on three occasions, most recently in May 2019, when he graciously accepted his induction into the Songbook Hall of Fame. Before his success, he fought with the U.S. Army to liberate Europe. Later, he marched for civil rights in his own country. Rest in peace and power, Mr. Bennett.”

Bennett’s career lasted more than 70 years. Bennett learned he had Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, his wife, Susan Benedetto, told AARP The Magazine in February 2021.
From left, Great American Songbook Foundation Executive Director Christopher Lewis, Center for the Performing Arts and Great American Songbook Foundation President/CEO Jeffrey McDermott present Tony Bennett with his Hall of Fame award. (Photo courtesy of Center for the Performing Arts)
Bennett continued to perform until August 2021 when his final public performance was with Lady Gaga at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall in a show titled “One Last Time.” Bennett recorded albums with Lady Gaga in 2014 and 2021 and toured with her in 2015.


