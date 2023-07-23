One new candidate slated for Lawrence Common Council election

Current Publishing
One new candidate was added to the City of Lawrence general election ballot by the deadline for write-ins and those nominated by their party.

The deadline for a state chairman of a political party to nominate a candidate by petition or for an individual to declare an intent to be a write-in candidate was noon July 3, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office.

According to the updated list of Marion County candidates, Republican Valerie Shake was nominated by County Chair Joe Elsener to run for the District 4 seat on the Lawrence Common Council.

A message seeking comment from the county GOP and seeking contact information for Shake was not answered at deadline.

Prior to her nomination, Democrat Carlos Jennings was running unopposed for the seat.

The rest of the Lawrence election ballot remains unchanged following the May primary election. The Nov. 7 ballot will include the following candidates:

  • Mayor: Deb Whitfield (D); David Hofmann (R)
  • Clerk: Leatrice Adkisson (D); Kathleen Walton (R)
  • Common Council at large (three seats): Betty Robinson (D); Lisa Chavis (D); Liz Masur (D); Tom Ashcraft (R); Heather Hewitt (R); Bob Jones (R)
  • Council District 1: Tyrrell Giles (D)
  • Council District 2: Rick Wells (D)
  • Council District 3: Sherron Freeman (D); Brent Addington (R)
  • Council District 4: Carlos Jennings (D) Valerie Shake (R)
  • Council District 5: Zach Cramer (D) Pamela Anderson (R)
  • Council District 6: Kristina Krone (D); Aaron Short (R)


