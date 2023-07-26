Hamilton County Health Dept. offers immunization clinics

The Hamilton County Health Dept. will offer three back to school immunization clinics in August prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

“Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year,” said Gema Lopez, school immunization liaison with the health department. “We’re encouraging parents of school-age children to check their children’s vaccine status and to take advantage of one of our upcoming clinics or schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider.”

Clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 16 and 30 at the Hamilton County Health Deptartment, 18030 Foundation Dr., Noblesville, and are open to children ages 5 and older. Individuals who are interested in participating are asked to register in advance by visiting patients.vaxcare.com/registration.

Parents should enter the code IN15561 and then select their preferred date, while families should provide insurance information if available. There is an $8 administration fee per vaccine for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Indiana school children going into kindergarten, sixth grade, and 12th grade are required to receive age-specific immunizations prior to school starting, officials said. A full list of immunizations required and recommended for school can be found by visiting https://ow.ly/ztEe50PekAK.