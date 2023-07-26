Lawrence Town Hall covers EV charging stations, trail extensions.

City of Lawrence officials hosted a town hall meeting July 13 at Cohron Homes, 9623 Pendleton Pike.

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier and members of his administration spoke to residents about upcoming improvements to the city. Some of these developments include the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and extensions to Fall Creek Greenway.

EV charging stations

The use of electric and hybrid vehicles has steadily increased over the past decade. Approximately 125,000 registered vehicles in Indy are either hybrids or fully electric.

Collier said he believes even more of these vehicles will be on the roads within the next few years. Plans are underway to add charging stations to at least six areas that have not yet been identified.

“They will be what we’re calling the quick-charge stations,” Collier said. “That’s something that‘s coming in the not-too-distant future.”

Fall Creek Greenway Park Extension

According to director of Indy Parks and Recreation Eric Martin, a $1.75 million state grant was received to build a trail from 59th Street to 63rd Street along Lee Road in Lawrence.

“We’re calling that our Lee Road Park Trail,” Holden said. “We got funding last year from the Next Level Trail System through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.”

The park is working on appraisals and the land purchase. Holden said they aim to start construction at the beginning of 2024 and that they’re working with limited time.

“It has to be completed by Dec. 31 (2024),” said Cori Korn, City of Lawrence chief of staff.

Holden said if the trail is not done by that time, the project will lose its funding.

Martin said that IPR will request an additional $5 million that will support extending the trail from Lee Road to 71st Street, going along Fall Creek and connecting with the Upper Fall Creek Loop Trail on Fall Creek Road.