Hamilton County sports organization hires new director, development manager

Two men have been hired by the Hamilton County Sports Authority and will be tasked with growing the county’s sports presence in their respective roles.

Carl Daniels was named as director and comes to the sports authority after working at the Indiana Sports Corp, Butler University, the NCAA, Adidas and the Indiana Pacers. He will oversee all activities and staff for the office and lead efforts to build brand equity, value, innovation and growth, according to a news release.

Gabe Amick was also hired as the senior sports development manager for the Hamilton County Sports Authority and started his career with the Indiana Sports Corp. He previously worked with Indy Fuel and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and comes to the sports authority from the city of Fishers, where he managed its two largest events, which was not specified in a news release.

Amick’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he worked as director of ticket and promotions while at the Indiana Sports Corp and was vice president of fan experience with Indy Fuel. He also worked as director of ticket operations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and most recently served as events experience coordinator with the city of Fishers, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Officials said that Amick’s new role will focus on attracting, supporting and developing events and activities that drive positive impact through sports.

“We can’t be more excited in the level of talent we found for the Sports Authority with these two individuals,” said Karen Radcliff, vice president and chief strategy officer with Hamilton County Tourism who also serves as interim director of the Hamilton County Sports Authority. “Filling these roles was critical as our communities rise in their influence as sports destinations.”

Officials said that in the next three years, two new sports arenas will be built within Hamilton County and noted that other sports- focused projects are currently being assessed by Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. as part of its BEST master plan — the Business of Entertainment, Sport and Tourism — investment strategies.

One of those arenas will be in Noblesville after the city and Pacers Sports & Entertainment struck a 10-year agreement earlier this year that will bring the Pacers’ G League franchise, the Mad Ants, to Noblesville. The Hamilton County Sports Authority did not indicate where the second location will be.

The city of Noblesville on July 25 approved the selection of a developer, Patch Development, for a planned events center and parking garage near Interstate 69. Originally, the city announced plans in May to build an 85,000-square-foot arena at Finch Creek Park.

However, officials decided to move to a different location due to the economic impact of having the events center and parking garage near Innovation Mile with its proximity to I-69, Hamilton Town Center, existing and planned hotels and restaurants, Ruoff Music Center and other amenities and planned developments. Noblesville has committed $36.5 million toward the project, which calls for a 3,400-seat arena that would be rented by the Pacers for up to 40 days a year.