Northwest hires new Indiana regional VP/community lending officer

Northwest Bank has named Arlicia Robertson as its new Indiana regional vice president and community lending officer.

Northwest Bank recently opened its new regional hub in Fishers, located in the Ellipse Building at 11 Municipal Dr.

An announcement states that, with more than 16 years of experience in the banking and finance industry, Robertson brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the banking industry. She worked at Mutual Bank for more than 14 years as a teller, teller team lead, personal banker and business development officer.

“We are thrilled to announce Arlicia’s promotion to the role of regional vice president, community lending officer,” stated Jennifer Gibson, Indiana region president for Northwest Bank. “As we continue to celebrate the grand opening of our new business office and regional hub in Fishers, Arlicia’s exceptional track record and deep understanding of our customers’ needs make her the ideal candidate to lead our community lending initiatives in Central Indiana.”

As community lending officer, Robertson will spearhead Northwest’s efforts to provide accessible financing solutions to individuals and small businesses, according to the announcement.

“I’m thrilled to work alongside our Central Indiana team as we strive to uphold our commitment to further strengthen our relationships within the community and continue to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the region,” Robertson stated,

An Indianapolis resident, Robertson volunteers with Indianapolis Wheeler Mission Food Service, Wheeler Mission Strength of the Streets, MLK Center Indianapolis, Rebuilding Together – South Bend, Muncie Habitat for Humanity and Indiana Region United Way.


