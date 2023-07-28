Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Public Safety Day returns to Carmel Aug. 19
Public Safety Day returns to Carmel Aug. 19
Several public safety agencies will present demonstrations and information at Public Safety Day, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Aug. 19. (Photo courtesy of CFD)

Public Safety Day returns to Carmel Aug. 19

0
By on Carmel Community

The Carmel police and fire departments will join other local agencies to present the annual Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at 11611 N. Meridian St.

The free event will feature activities for all ages, including safety demonstrations and kits that could prove useful during accidents. Free food will be provided.

CFD public relations officer Reneé Butts said the event drew approximately 1,500 people last year after being on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it features familiar and new attractions.

“We have something for every age group,” Butts said. “We have a giant inflatable slide that the kids can go down. We have a giant teeter totter they get to take turns on.”

Touch a truck will return along with the Indiana State Police helicopter and other vehicles.

Guests will be educated about hands-only CPR, proper use of a fire-blanket and more. Safety videos will be available to view along with mannequins for demonstrations.

Stop the Bleed kits will be at the event as well, according to CFD firefighter Tim Griffin. The kits come with a tourniquet to control bleeding and other related items. On the outside of the kit is a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone to quickly show the user what to do.


More Headlines

Carmel sues 3 state agencies over law diverting income tax funds to Fishers Zionsville Police Department to host National Night Out Aug. 1 Lawrence controller answers council’s ARPA fund questions Carmel community events – August 2023 Carmel in brief — July 25, 2023 Storm blamed for blaze at Fishers Sanctuary Apartments
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact