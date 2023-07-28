Public Safety Day returns to Carmel Aug. 19

The Carmel police and fire departments will join other local agencies to present the annual Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at 11611 N. Meridian St.

The free event will feature activities for all ages, including safety demonstrations and kits that could prove useful during accidents. Free food will be provided.

CFD public relations officer Reneé Butts said the event drew approximately 1,500 people last year after being on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it features familiar and new attractions.

“We have something for every age group,” Butts said. “We have a giant inflatable slide that the kids can go down. We have a giant teeter totter they get to take turns on.”

Touch a truck will return along with the Indiana State Police helicopter and other vehicles.

Guests will be educated about hands-only CPR, proper use of a fire-blanket and more. Safety videos will be available to view along with mannequins for demonstrations.

Stop the Bleed kits will be at the event as well, according to CFD firefighter Tim Griffin. The kits come with a tourniquet to control bleeding and other related items. On the outside of the kit is a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone to quickly show the user what to do.