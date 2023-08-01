Carmel High School grad to share expertise

Jennifer Haire has served in all kinds of behind-the-scenes roles in the film industry.

The 1998 Carmel High School graduate, who works as a line producer and production manager, is credited on TV shows such as Season 2 and 3 of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” all seven seasons of TNT’s “The Closer” starring Kyra Sedgewick, pilot presentations for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Schitt’s Creek,” and Season 4 of “Yellowstone.” Haire’s film work includes Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Haire will teach a two-day workshop Aug. 26-27 called How Hollywood Works: The Behind the Scenes of Bringing a Motion Picture to the Screen. It will be presented at the Carmel Film Forum at the Community Room in the Carmel Public Library. The times for the workshop, designed for ages 16 and older, are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27.

“The workshop is perfect for local professionals interested in taking their work to the next level, passionate hobbyists that want to learn how to run a more professional production or anyone just plain curious about general film and tv production,” Haire said.

The workshop is broken into six sessions, each with different topics but each focusing on beginner and intermediate Hollywood industry standard film and TV production operations, Haire said.

She recently co-wrote a book with Giana Lobel called "Keys to the Production Office: Unlocking Success as an Office Production Assistant in Film & Television." She will have a book signing from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 during Meet Me on Main at All Things Carmel.

After living in Los Angeles for 19 years, Haire now lives in Carmel when not on a production site.

“I’ll be teaching intermediate topics such as pre-production benchmarks and timelines as well as an overview of breaking down a script into production elements and how that translates to the budget and onto production documents used for cohesive communication,” Haire said. “Beginner topics include a general overview of production crew structure and responsibilities, the vital role and function of the production office, how to get started in the industry and considerations when working freelance.

“I’ll also be moderating a local filmmaker panel that will relate Hollywood best practices and their practical application to local productions.”

As a production manager, Haire said she is essentially a project manager for a film or television show.

“My responsibilities include everything from assembling the budget for financing or a green light, managing the budget during production, drafting a filming and production schedule that maximizes production efficiencies while allocating necessary resources and costs, negotiating deals and hiring department heads, serving as a liaison with the unions and guilds, negotiating equipment and supply deals with vendors, approving accounts payable and cast and crew payroll, assisting in securing geographic and practical or stage filming locations and oversight of cast deals and travel booking,” she said. ‘Most of what I do is logistics and planning. However, my day-to-day (responsibility) is filled with creative problem-solving.”

The occasion marks the first time Haire has participated as a presenter in the Carmel Film Forum.

For more, visit moriartymedia.com.