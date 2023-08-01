Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – August 1, 2023

‘Sophisticated Ladies’

“Sophisticated Ladies” runs through Aug. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Brittany Brumfield presents Baby Grand Dueling Pianos at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Symphony on the Prairie

Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston is set for 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Symphony on the Prairie series at Conner Prairie in Fishers. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

The Carmel Community Players’ production of Ken Ludwig’s “Murder on the Orient Express” is set from Aug. 4 to 13 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

Dave Dugan

Carmel comedian Dave Dugan will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Echo Room, 124 S. Lebanon St., Lebanon. For more, visit madhattershows.com.


