Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Center Presents single-event tickets on sale

Center Presents single-event tickets on sale

0
By on Entertainment News
Tickets for individual performances for the Center Presents season goes on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Subscription packages still are available for the 2023-2024 Center Presents Season at the Center for the Performing Arts.
Presented in partnership with Allied Solutions, the season features more than 50 events in a broad range of genres, with more to be added.
Tickets are available online at thecenterpresents.org, by phone at 317-843-3800 or through the Fifth Third Box Office at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.


More Headlines

City of Noblesville to seek bids for Pleasant Street phases Zionsville resident crowned Miss Boone County 2023 Carmel High School grad to share expertise Night & Day diversions – August 1, 2023 Center Celebration features six-time Grammy winner Amy Grant ‘Jerry’s Girls’ to raise funds for Carmel Community Players
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact