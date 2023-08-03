Center Presents single-event tickets on sale

Tickets for individual performances for the Center Presents season goes on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Subscription packages still are available for the 2023-2024 Center Presents Season at the Center for the Performing Arts.
Presented in partnership with Allied Solutions, the season features more than 50 events in a broad range of genres, with more to be added.
Tickets are available online at thecenterpresents.org, by phone at 317-843-3800 or through the Fifth Third Box Office at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green, Carmel.