Fishers announces new director of engineering

Hatem Mekky has been promoted as the new director of engineering for the City of Fishers. Mekky had been the assistant director of that department, and first joined the city in 2017.

According to an announcement from the city, in his new role, Mekky will take over the department’s day-to-day operations and lead major upcoming initiatives, including roundabout redesign at 96th Street and Allisonville Road, a new roundabout at 116th Street and Allisonville Road; the Nickel Plate Trail; the Ind. 37 corridor project; roundabout improvements at Olio Road and Southeastern Parkway; and the widening of Cumberland Road as well as 136th Street.

“Hatem has played a pivotal role in the engineering department’s success on improving the city’s transportation infrastructure for residents and the general public,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “I look forward to working with him as we continue to reinvest in our infrastructure to grow the quality of life here in Fishers.”

Prior to working at the City of Fishers, Mekky was a project manager at American Structurepoint, where he worked on and designed multiple high-profile projects, including Ohio River bridges, Super 70, U.S. 31 Kokomo bypass, I-69 Expansion Phase 1 Segment 1 and Lanesville Connector (Peter J. Schickel Way). He was also a member of the Ind. 37 design team.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our exceptional team with a vision for collaboration and innovation that will shape the future of our city,” Mekky stated. “I look forward to building proactive infrastructure that will serve this community for years to come.”

A graduate of Southern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, Mekky earned his master’s degree in civil engineering from University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. He has held his Indiana Professional Engineering License since 2009.