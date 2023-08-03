Former Five Seasons building in Carmel to become new home for spinal cord injury nonprofit

A nonprofit dedicated to advancing spinal cord injury research and treatment is planning to relocate its headquarters from Las Vegas to the former Five Seasons Family Sports Club at 1300 E. 96th St. in Carmel.

Conquer Paralysis Now, founded by former Indianapolis 500 driver Sam Schmidt, also plans to open a DRIVEN NeuroRecovery Center, which will offer services for people impacted by paralysis and other neurological conditions, as part of the $21.4 million project on the 15-acre site.

“This is a monumental day for Conquer Paralysis Now,” Schmidt stated in a press release. “It is our global mission to address the overwhelming need for greater access to neuro rehabilitation care while we continue to inspire research into finding cures. The opportunity to plant our stake in the ground in the Midwest – in a city that means so much to me and where we’ve received so much support – is one we couldn’t pass up.”

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Aug. 10 with the relocation beginning by the end of the year. Client services, such as fitness programs, adaptive sports and speech therapy, are expected to begin being offered in 2024. The facility is expected to create up to 40 new jobs in the state by the end of 2026.

Schmidt, who is part owner of the Arrow McLaren racing team, founded CPN in 2000 through the Sam Schmidt Paralysis Foundation. Schmidt became a quadriplegic after suffering injuries in an IndyCar crash the same year.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has committed up to $660,000 in incentive-based tax credits and up to $750,000 in redevelopment tax credits for the project.