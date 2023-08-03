Fishers Plan Commission delays Gray Eagle Golf zone amendment

A proposed zoning amendment that would allow Gray Eagle Golf on Brooks School Road and 126th Street in Fishers to build a new clubhouse/restaurant with hitting bays and install barrier netting up to 160 feet high was postponed by the Fishers Plan Commission during its Aug. 3 meeting.

The delay allows Gray Eagle officials time to meet with more residents of adjacent neighborhoods.

Gray Eagle Golf at 12500 Brooks School Rd. Is surrounded by residential neighborhoods on the north, south and east; and a combination of residential neighborhoods, Brooks School Elementary and New Hope Presbyterian Church on the west.

City of Fishers Planning Director Megan Vukusich told the commission that developers had met with residents to discuss plans. However, during the public hearing that night a resident of the Greystone neighborhood to the south of the site said there had been no outreach in his neighborhood.

Gray Eagle representative Stephanie Truchan said a meeting is planned with that neighborhood, which led the commission to postpone voting on the zoning amendment.

The commission received one written public comment from Julie Putman. She stated that she’s not in favor of the golf course’s plans.

“I feel the height of the nets at 150 feet (sic) is not appropriate for the residential area,” she stated. “I would suggest that the planners and the mayor go stand in New Hope’s parking lot and take a good long look at the impact the nets will have.”

Development plans call for a new two-story clubhouse with a restaurant and bar. It also would offer hitting bays on the first and second floors. The bays would be on the east side of the building. Netting would be a maximum of 50 to 160 feet, depending on the location.

In comparison, Vukusich said Topgolf’s barrier netting is a maximum of 170 feet. That facility’s netting can be seen at 116th Street near I-69.

Gray Eagle Golf’s request will come back to the Fishers Plan Commission during its Sept. 6 meeting.

In other matters, the commission unanimously voted in favor of a zoning amendment allowing new signs at The Link at Fishers District, formerly known as the Navient Building. The building, at 11100 USA Pkwy., was a single-tenant space but has transitioned to a multi-tenant building, according to the planning department. It now houses Navient, IU Health and Burn Boot Camp.