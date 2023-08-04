Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public new executive director begins role

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library recently hired Kristin Shelley as its new executive director. She began her role July 31.

According to a press release, Shelley has more than 25 years of library management experience and previously worked at libraries in Ohio and Michigan.

Shelley stated that she looks forward to her role and expanding the library’s services with a new branch in Whitestown.

“I am energized by the opportunity to expand library services and to share all the wonderful resources libraries have to offer the Whitestown and Zionsville communities,” Shelley stated.

According to HMMPL, the search for a new executive director was led by a small group that included Board of Trustees President Molly Hanlon, Board Personnel Committee Chair Christine Squier and former Board of Trustees member and past-president Sandy Sifferlen.

“The board is confident that Shelley is the person to lead the library through a busy 2023 and to a successful opening of the Whitestown Branch,” Hanlon stated.

In 2024, Shelley will lead the library staff through the development of a new strategic plan that will guide HMMPL toward more services and programs for Whitestown, Zionsville and Worth Township residents and visitors.

“I am looking forward to working with the staff and community to develop a future-thinking strategic plan together,” Shelley stated.