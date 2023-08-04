Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public new executive director begins role

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public new executive director begins role

0
By on Zionsville Community

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library recently hired Kristin Shelley as its new executive director. She began her role July 31.

According to a press release, Shelley has more than 25 years of library management experience and previously worked at libraries in Ohio and Michigan.

Kristin Shelley has been named the next executive director of Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library. (Photo courtesy of Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library)

Shelley stated that she looks forward to her role and expanding the library’s services with a new branch in Whitestown.

“I am energized by the opportunity to expand library services and to share all the wonderful resources libraries have to offer the Whitestown and Zionsville communities,” Shelley stated.

According to HMMPL, the search for a new executive director was led by a small group that included Board of Trustees President Molly Hanlon, Board Personnel Committee Chair Christine Squier and former Board of Trustees member and past-president Sandy Sifferlen.

“The board is confident that Shelley is the person to lead the library through a busy 2023 and to a successful opening of the Whitestown Branch,” Hanlon stated.

In 2024, Shelley will lead the library staff through the development of a new strategic plan that will guide HMMPL toward more services and programs for Whitestown, Zionsville and Worth Township residents and visitors.

“I am looking forward to working with the staff and community to develop a future-thinking strategic plan together,” Shelley stated.


More Headlines

Mayor Styron appoints Andy Pickell as deputy mayor Fishers announces new director of engineering Johns-Cole to step down as Zionsville deputy mayor Boone County Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director A new chapter: After decades of planning, state-of-the-art IPL branch to open Aug. 19 Party time: Zionsville gears up for annual Street Dance
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact