Lake City Bank planning to remodel former Day Furs building in Carmel for new branch

Lake City Bank is planning to remodel the former Day Furs Building on Range Line Road for a new branch in Carmel.

The Warsaw-based bank has submitted plans to the City of Carmel to renovate the interior and exterior of the building at 1361 S. Range Line Rd., which was constructed in 1972 and expanded in 2003. A drive-thru, outdoor ATM and bicycle parking are proposed additions.

Day Furs was last open to the public in the building it had occupied for 35 years in February. It continues to operate through pop-up shops and its website, dayfurs.com.

Lake City Bank has more than 50 locations in northern and central Indiana. It operates two branches in Carmel at 100 W. 96th St. and 9640 N. Michigan Rd.

The Carmel Plan Commission’s commercial committee is set to review plans for the building remodel at its Sept. 5 meeting.