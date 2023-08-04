Current Publishing
Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser for Make-A-Wish set for Aug. 25 in Carmel

By Shelly Gattlieb

The Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Lucas Estate in Carmel to benefit the Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, the largest chapter in the U.S.

The event includes a fashion show presented by Saks Fifth Avenue as well as wine, shopping and food. A marketplace will include 12 high-fashion retailers, with a percentage of proceeds donated to the nonprofit.

The Key to the Closet raffle will have more than $10,000 worth of merchandise, gifts and a trip to Mexico. Each $100 raffle ticket includes a $100 gift card to Moyer Fine Jewelers, with one winner receiving the entire closet.

“Everyone is a winner in this game in terms of the gift card, but one very special winner will win all of the amazing product and experiences,” said Leslie Scott, Indiana market director of advancement for Make-A-Wish.

Scott said the event is a way for the organization, which grants wishes for children battling critical illnesses, to engage with the community while also receiving support for its wish granting efforts. Attendees can expect to network, have fun and learn more about the wish recipients.

“They are just remarkable humans,” Scott said. “It is super exciting that we have a very special wish alum who is going to co-emcee the program this year and share her story.”

This year the chapter is reaching a milestone.

“We are celebrating 40 years of granting local wishes, so it’s a really big deal for us,” Scott said. “In May, we just granted our 20,000th wish.”

Tickets for Wine, Women & Shoes are $250 and may be purchased at winewomenandshoes.com/event/indianapolis.


