Vocalist to return to roots

As a former Zionsville resident, singer Chad Mills enjoys any opportunity to perform in town.

“It’s like a high,” said Mills, a singer who writes and produces his own music. “Any time I’m on stage or stand on a street corner, I love connecting with people. When you can sense that you’re connecting with them, there’s nothing like it.

Mills, who now resides in Indianapolis, will be featured during the Summer Concert Series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Lincoln Park 41 S. Second St. in Zionsville. Admission is free.

Mills said singing for crowds wasn’t something he imagined doing growing up. It’s a gift he discovered while studying engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute.

“I was in a fraternity there and a couple of guys in our house played guitar,” Mills said. “I had a buddy who was kind enough to start teaching me some chords and I just fell in love with it right away.”

Mills has performed in the Indianapolis area for nearly 18 years. Besides performing his own music, he also sings cover songs during live shows. He enjoys folk, bluegrass and Americana music.

Mills’ original music is inspired by memories of growing up in the Indianapolis area. One of his popular songs, “The Indiana Song,” reminisces about the things he missed about home during a time when he lived out of state.

“That song resonates with anyone who’s spent any time in the state,” Mills said.

For more, visit chadmillslive.com.