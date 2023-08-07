Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Vocalist to return to roots
Vocalist to return to roots
Chad Mills will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Lincoln Park 41 S. Second St. in Zionsville. (Photo courtesy of Chad Mills)

Vocalist to return to roots

0
By on Entertainment News

As a former Zionsville resident, singer Chad Mills enjoys any opportunity to perform in town.

“It’s like a high,” said Mills, a singer who writes and produces his own music. “Any time I’m on stage or stand on a street corner, I love connecting with people. When you can sense that you’re connecting with them, there’s nothing like it.

Mills, who now resides in Indianapolis, will be featured during the Summer Concert Series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Lincoln Park 41 S. Second St. in Zionsville. Admission is free.

Mills said singing for crowds wasn’t something he imagined doing growing up. It’s a gift he discovered while studying engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute.

“I was in a fraternity there and a couple of guys in our house played guitar,” Mills said. “I had a buddy who was kind enough to start teaching me some chords and I just fell in love with it right away.”          

Mills has performed in the Indianapolis area for nearly 18 years. Besides performing his own music, he also sings cover songs during live shows. He enjoys folk, bluegrass and Americana music.

Mills’ original music is inspired by memories of growing up in the Indianapolis area. One of his popular songs, “The Indiana Song,” reminisces about the things he missed about home during a time when he lived out of state.

“That song resonates with anyone who’s spent any time in the state,” Mills said.

For more, visit chadmillslive.com.


More Headlines

Zionsville Middle School teacher’s play set for Indy Fringe Zionsville Plan Commission conducts special meeting for zoning ordinance New Carmel Middle School teacher among many Carmel High School grads to return to district Ex-Michigan State player chose saxophone over shot at pro football Sweet success: Urick Concessions grows from Carmel family’s ‘side hustle’ to primary year-round vendor at Indiana State Fairgrounds
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact