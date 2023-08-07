Where’s Amy attends ‘La Casa Azul’

Where’s Amy attended the one-night only performance of “La Casa Azul” Aug. 5 at the Palladium at the Center for The Performing Arts in Carmel. The production was a collaboration with Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre and the Carmel Symphony Orchestra on Gregory Hancock’s musical about the life of artist Frida Kahlo. The night ended with a VIP reception where guests had a chance to mingle with the cast, board members and crew. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.