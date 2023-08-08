Light-projection experience set to debut Aug. 31 on Palladium

The Palladium in Carmel has hosted concerts and other performances within its walls for more than a decade, but later this month the building itself will take center stage when a new type of show is unveiled.

The first Palladiscope Experience presentation, “Eos: The First Dawn,” will debut on the south face of the Palladium during a free community event set for 8 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31, with the first public showing set for 9 p.m. Food and drink vendors will be on-site throughout the event.

Bloomington-based Blockhouse Studios designed and created “Eos,” a 12-minute presentation designed to immerse viewers in ancient mythology. The show is custom-made to be projected specifically on the unique shape of the Palladium and can be best viewed from Carter Green.

“We have projectors on top of the Tarkington that project onto the Palladium. The sound is integrated into the Carter Green sound system,” said Henry Mestetsky, director of the Carmel Redevelopment Commission. “(The Palladiscope concept is) this entire machine that we built for a person to be fully immersed and experience these shows free of charge.”

The CRC managed the project for the city. It cost more than $2 million to purchase and install the projectors and other equipment, Mestetsky said, and $100,000 to design the show.

“We couldn’t do the first show without having the system in place,” he said. “But now that the system is in place, we have future shows because we already have all the infrastructure there for the Palladiscope to continue bringing new content in.”

Mestetsky said the city is “discussing future shows” for the Palldiscope Experience but no timeline or theme have been announced.

“Eos” is set to be shown daily every half hour once it is dark enough to see the show. The start time will vary depending on the season. The last show will begin at 11 p.m.

Mestetsky said the Palladiscope Experience is designed to extend the stay of residents and visitors already in the area and provide a boost to local merchants and restaurants.

“People will come to Carmel, spend more time in Carmel and spend their money in Carmel because of this amenity,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge economic development driver for us.”

Learn more at carmel.in.gov/our-city/experience/attractions/palladiscope.