Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 12
Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 12
The City of Lawrence will host its annual Community Safety Day starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at Fire Station 40. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 12

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

The City of Lawrence is planning its annual Community Safety Day, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Aug. 12 at Lawrence Fire Department Station 40, 9530 E 59th St.

The event includes police and firefighter demonstrations, including simulated firefighting. Children will have an opportunity to spray a fire hose with the assistance of a firefighter.

“This gives a chance for families to come out to view police demonstrations (and) fire demonstrations,” LFD Chief Dino Batalis said a city-produced video about the event. “It’s great for the kids to see how public safety actually works in the trenches.”

The event also includes a wing-eating contest between Lawrence police officers and firefighters, which Batalis said is a fun competition.

“It’s a day for both the citizens and public safety to bond together and they get an inside view of what we do,” he said in the video.

Participants can get free hot dogs during the event, and there will be vendors giving out items as well.


More Headlines

Light-projection experience set to debut Aug. 31 on Palladium Lawrence council withdraws ARPA funding proposal from further consideration New leader: Zionsville Community Schools superintendent looks forward to first full school year Four boys charged with breaking into vehicles at Fishers KIA dealership Tickets on sale for Lagers in Lawrence Oktoberfest Carmel in brief — August 8, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact