Spotlight on Art set for Nov. 9

An event that will benefit three local nonprofit organizations serving youths will return for its second year in November.

The Spotlight on Art Benefiting Children event will be presented from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Hotel Carmichael, 1 Carmichael Square, in Carmel. Tickets are $50 per person.

Last year’s event raised $50,000 to benefit Prevail, Inc., the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and the TherAplay Foundation, Inc., all of which will benefit again from the event later this year.

Prevail is a nonprofit that has its office in Noblesville but serves all of Hamilton County and provides support to victims outside the county as well. The TherAplay Foundation, Inc., based in Carmel, is a pediatric outpatient clinic serving individuals with disabilities.

The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville was established 1951 and serves children in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to its website.

“A sincere thank you to all who helped make our first Spotlight on Art Benefiting Children a success: our sponsors, the award-winning artists, the teachers and students who donated children’s art, and especially those who attended and purchased art,” said Esther Lakes, chairwoman and founder of the Spotlight on Art Benefiting Children. “Because of the community’s generosity, the Spotlight on Art committee was able to donate $50,000 to three youth-serving organizations that are making a positive impact in our community.”

Lakes, who serves on the board for both the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and Prevail, said she hopes to raise $60,000 during this year’s event.

“I know firsthand some of the challenges that children from these organizations face,” Lakes said. “I am passionate about helping children … and they really are the future. If we can impact them in any way, I’m all for doing that.”

Individuals who attend the upcoming event will have the opportunity “to support children who face life’s challenges by shopping with local awarding-winning artists as well as artwork from local student artists,” according to a news release.

“Each will be selling pieces that may enrich the lives of the purchaser, while enriching the lives of the local children that need this support the most,” the release said.

“I have always believed in the greatness and ingenuity of the people of Hamilton County,” said Steve Nation, honorary event chair who is also a retired judge. “We come together to provide answers for the needs of our citizens and to set a better course. This is what we are supporting through this event, Prevail, Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, and Children’s TherAplay. These organizations have proven their commitment and ability to provide our children and their families with the tools to overcome their situations. I know that we will not stop until each child has the possibility of reaching their own greatness.”

Lakes said in the news release that she invites everyone to consider attending the premier event of art and philanthropy that supports children’s charities, thanks to the talent of local and student artists.

“With a bit of support from many, enriching the lives of these diverse groups of children, it’s possible to make so many dreams come true,” she said.

To purchase event tickets, visit spotlightonart.home.qtego.us.