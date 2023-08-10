Current Publishing
Westfield Chamber of Commerce CEO resigns

After three years as CEO of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce, Steve Latour is resigning from the position.

The resignation will become effective Sept. 30.

“I am so proud of what has been accomplished these past three years and will cherish the

relationships I have made,” Steve Latour stated in a press release. “It has been an honor to serve the Westfield Community.”

The chamber board will immediately begin a search for a new CEO.

“Current staff members will be reassigned duties to ensure continuity with ongoing projects,”

Steve Rupp, Westfield Chamber of Commerce board chairman, stated in the press release. “We look forward to continuing the great work of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more about Latour, visit youarecurrent.com and search “Latour.”


